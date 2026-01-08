Navy Band Great Lakes Prepares for Recruit Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260106-N-XH712-1001 GREAT LAKES, IL (January 6, 2026) After a brief break during the holidays, Navy Band Great Lakes has resumed training to provide musical support to U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command graduation ceremonies. You can watch the ceremonies live on Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. (CST) on the U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command Facebook page or on YouTube at www.youtube.com/@RTCPublicAffairs.