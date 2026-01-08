(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Band Great Lakes Prepares for Recruit Graduation

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Robert Novoa 

    Navy Band Great Lakes

    260106-N-XH712-1001 GREAT LAKES, IL (January 6, 2026) After a brief break during the holidays, Navy Band Great Lakes has resumed training to provide musical support to U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command graduation ceremonies. You can watch the ceremonies live on Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. (CST) on the U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command Facebook page or on YouTube at www.youtube.com/@RTCPublicAffairs.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026
    VIRIN: 260106-N-XH712-1001
    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Foundry, boot camp, navy music, navy 250

