(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Junior Civilian of the Quarter

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Junior Civilian of the Quarter

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Diletta Avella 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    NAPLES, ITALY (Jan. 6, 2025) – Jessica Abbate, a planner and estimator with Public Works Department Naples, is recognized as the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) Junior Civilian of the Quarter for the third quarter. Abbate’s selection was based on her exceptional performance in developing high-quality, mission-critical scopes of work. Her efforts included leading a $2.37M paint-and-repair project and developing several restroom renovation packages that significantly enhanced facility conditions, extended building lifespans, and improved quality of life for base personnel. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Diletta Avella)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 08:22
    Photo ID: 9471319
    VIRIN: 260106-N-N2115-1024
    Resolution: 4651x3734
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC EURAFCENT Junior Civilian of the Quarter, by Diletta Avella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Systems Command
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT
    Seabees
    Engineering
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery