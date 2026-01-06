NAVFAC EURAFCENT Junior Civilian of the Quarter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAPLES, ITALY (Jan. 6, 2025) – Jessica Abbate, a planner and estimator with Public Works Department Naples, is recognized as the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) Junior Civilian of the Quarter for the third quarter. Abbate’s selection was based on her exceptional performance in developing high-quality, mission-critical scopes of work. Her efforts included leading a $2.37M paint-and-repair project and developing several restroom renovation packages that significantly enhanced facility conditions, extended building lifespans, and improved quality of life for base personnel. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Diletta Avella)