NAPLES, ITALY (Jan. 8, 2026) – Utilitiesman 2nd Class Jamal McCrae, from Baltimore, Md., assigned to the Public Works Department (PWD) Naples, is recognized as the command’s Seabee of the Month for November 2025. McCrae’s selection was based on his exceptional performance in the Utilities Energy Management branch, where he conducted 390 daily water sample tests and 40 site visits across five U.S. and joint installations. His diligence was critical in ensuring the safety of drinking water for more than 8,500 personnel and their families at Naval Support Activity Naples. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Diletta Avella)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 05:46
|Photo ID:
|9471234
|VIRIN:
|260108-N-N2115-1009
|Resolution:
|2469x3701
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Hometown:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PWD Naples Sailor of the Month, by Diletta Avella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.