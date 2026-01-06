U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Wiitala, 509th Bomb Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeffery Sipos, 509th BW command chief, speak with the student ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses at Pasadena, California, Dec. 31, 2025. Wing leadership spoke with the students about leadership, teamwork and their experiences in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryson Sherard)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 13:32
|Photo ID:
|9470334
|VIRIN:
|251231-F-SZ986-1003
|Resolution:
|6676x4451
|Size:
|6.75 MB
|Location:
|PASADENA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Student ambassadors speaking engagement, by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
