Student ambassadors speaking engagement

U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Wiitala, 509th Bomb Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeffery Sipos, 509th BW command chief, speak with the student ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses at Pasadena, California, Dec. 31, 2025. Wing leadership spoke with the students about leadership, teamwork and their experiences in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryson Sherard)