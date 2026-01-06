(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Student ambassadors speaking engagement

    PASADENA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Wiitala, 509th Bomb Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeffery Sipos, 509th BW command chief, speak with the student ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses at Pasadena, California, Dec. 31, 2025. Wing leadership spoke with the students about leadership, teamwork and their experiences in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryson Sherard)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 13:32
    Photo ID: 9470334
    VIRIN: 251231-F-SZ986-1003
    Resolution: 6676x4451
    Size: 6.75 MB
    Location: PASADENA, US
    TAGS

    B-2
    Whiteman
    Rose Bowl
    Tournament of Roses
    Anthony Hetlage

