Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Hansen Q. LaFoucade Official Portrait

220426-N-N1526-1001 FALLS CHURCH, Va. (April 26, 2022) Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Hansen Q. LaFoucade, the deputy director of the Hospital Corps assigned to U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, poses for an official portrait. LaFoucade, a native of Harlem, New York, assumed his current position at BUMED in August 2023. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 13:12
|Photo ID:
|9470295
|VIRIN:
|220426-N-N1526-1001
|Resolution:
|2938x3673
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|HARLEM, NEW YORK, US
