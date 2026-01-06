(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Hansen Q. LaFoucade Official Portrait

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Hansen Q. LaFoucade Official Portrait

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    220426-N-N1526-1001 FALLS CHURCH, Va. (April 26, 2022) Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Hansen Q. LaFoucade, the deputy director of the Hospital Corps assigned to U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, poses for an official portrait. LaFoucade, a native of Harlem, New York, assumed his current position at BUMED in August 2023. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 13:12
    Photo ID: 9470295
    VIRIN: 220426-N-N1526-1001
    Resolution: 2938x3673
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: HARLEM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Hansen Q. LaFoucade Official Portrait, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    BUMED
    Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery
    Hospital Corps
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery