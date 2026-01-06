Boots on the Ground: March Firefighters Answer the Call in the Eaton Fire

Air Force civil engineer firefighters from March Air Reserve Base deployed as part of a Type I strike team to support local firefighting operations during the Eaton Fire in Altadena and Pasadena, California, in January 2025. Integrated under local command, the Airmen supported fire suppression and infrastructure protection efforts as part of the multiagency response to the wildfire. (Photo Courtesy of 163d Attack Wing)
