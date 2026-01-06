(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Boots on the Ground: March Firefighters Answer the Call in the Eaton Fire

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Air Force civil engineer firefighters from March Air Reserve Base deployed as part of a Type I strike team to support local firefighting operations during the Eaton Fire in Altadena and Pasadena, California, in January 2025. Integrated under local command, the Airmen supported fire suppression and infrastructure protection efforts as part of the multiagency response to the wildfire. (Photo Courtesy of 163d Attack Wing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 15:14
    Photo ID: 9469317
    VIRIN: 260106-O-FN095-8538
    Resolution: 6250x6250
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boots on the Ground: March Firefighters Answer the Call in the Eaton Fire, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Boots on the ground
    disaster relief
    March Air Reserve Base
    Air Force civil engineers
    Fire Emergency Services

