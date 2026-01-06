(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Picatinny 2024 Turkey Bowl

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Picatinny 2024 Turkey Bowl

    UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Wiley Robinson 

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    Brandt and the Project Manager Close Combat Systems team were prevailing champions at the Picatinny 2024 Turkey Bowl (flag football), held in November 2024, at Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey. (Photo courtesy of Sean Brandt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 12:58
    Photo ID: 9469247
    VIRIN: 241115-O-VF552-8534
    Resolution: 3710x2543
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Picatinny 2024 Turkey Bowl, by Wiley Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery