NTAG Houston Executive Officer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commander John Gnik hails from Pensacola, Florida and enlisted in the Navy in 1994. After graduating boot camp, he went on to Millington, Tennessee to AV(A1) A School where he graduated and became an Aviation Electronics Technician (AT) in April 1995. In June of 1995 he reported to NAS Miramar’s Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department (AIMD) and was trained on the Navy’s newest automated test equipment for the F-14 Tomcat. He embarked on a nine-month deployment on the USS NIMITZ (CVN-68) while earning promotion to Petty Officer Third Class.



Upon transferring to NAS Oceana’s AIMD, he deployed again on the USS NIMITZ (CVN-68) as well as the USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT (CVN-71) and was promoted to Petty Officer Second Class. He moved down to Mayport, Florida in 1999 and worked at Naval Station Mayport’s AIMD and was promoted to a Petty Officer First Class. In October of 2002 he went back to sea duty and reported to the USS DWIGHT D. EISNEHOWER (CVN-69) and was initiated to the rank of Chief Petty Officer in 2005.



In December of 2005 he reported to Center for Naval Technical Training Unit Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He served as the lead instructor for the Consolidated Automated Support System (CASS) avionics test bench; and in October of 2008 he was commissioned to an Ensign under the Limited Duty Officer program.



Commander Gnik’s first commissioned assignment was onboard the USS GEORGE H. W. BUSH (CVN-77) where he served as the Quality Assurance Officer (QAO) and Aircraft division officer deploying to the FIFTH and SIXTH FLEET areas of responsibility. In 2012 he reported to Helicopter Sea Combat squadron TWO SIX “Chargers.” He served as the Maintenance Material Control Officer and then deployed to Bahrain in the FIFTH Fleet serving as the Detachment Maintenance Officer.



He then transferred to NAS Lemoore in California and checked into Strike Fighter Squadron ONE FIVE ONE “Vigilantes” in 2015. He served as the Assistant Maintenance Officer and the Maintenance Material Control Officer supporting the maintenance and upkeep of 10 F-18E Super Hornets while also embarking onboard the USS JOHN C. STENNIS (CVN-74) in 2016 for a deployment to the SEVENTH Fleet.



In 2018 he moved back to the east coast and reported for shore duty in Washington D.C. where he was the Maintenance Officer at Fleet Logistics Support Squadron ONE “Starlifters.” He managed the maintenance and upkeep of three G550 Gulfstream aircraft that served as transport for the Secretary of the Navy, Chief of Naval Operations, and the Commandant of the Marine Corp.



In 2020 he reported to the USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER (CVN-69) for the second time where he served as the Maintenance and Material Control Officer for two arduous deployments in the SIXTH and FIFTH fleet areas of responsibility.



Lastly, prior to reporting to NTAG Houston he was at Air Test and Evaluation Squadron NINE “Vampires” in China Lake, California. He served as the Maintenance Officer supporting 10 F-18E/F Super Hornet and 5 EA-18G Growler aircraft performing operational testing for the Navy’s newest mission systems, software, and advanced aircraft ordnance.



Commander Gnik earned his Bachelor of Art’s degree and a Master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Excelsior University. His personal decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (7), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (4), and various unit and service awards.