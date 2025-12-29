(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 9 people near St. George Island, Alaska

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coast Guard rescues 9 people near St. George Island, Alaska

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Forward Operating Site Cold Bay transports 9 commercial fishing vessel crewmembers from a downed aircraft near St. George, Alaska, Jan. 5, 2026. The crewmembers were transferred to emergency medical services with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Matthew Mandregan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 20:08
    Photo ID: 9468674
    VIRIN: 260105-G-GO200-2002
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 387.42 KB
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery