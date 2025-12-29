Coast Guard rescues 9 people near St. George Island, Alaska

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Forward Operating Site Cold Bay transports 9 commercial fishing vessel crewmembers from a downed aircraft near St. George, Alaska, Jan. 5, 2026. The crewmembers were transferred to emergency medical services with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Matthew Mandregan)