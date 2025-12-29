Coast Guard rescues 9 people near St. George Island, Alaska

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Forward Operating Site Cold Bay transports 9 commercial fishing vessel crewmembers from a downed aircraft near St. George, Alaska, Jan. 5, 2026. The crewmembers were transferred to emergency medical services with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Matthew Mandregan)
|01.05.2026
|01.05.2026 20:08
|9468674
|260105-G-GO200-2002
|2048x1536
|387.42 KB
|JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
|6
|0
