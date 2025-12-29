(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    40 years of service: The engineer who gave China Lake two weeks

    CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Ryan Smith 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Mark Hilde, a senior software engineer at the Tactical Air Range Integration Facility, receives a 40-year length of service certificate from Rear Adm. Keith Hash, commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, alongside his wife, Catherine, and son, Davin, during a recognition ceremony at NAWCWD in China Lake, California. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)

    This work, 40 years of service: The engineer who gave China Lake two weeks, by Ryan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

