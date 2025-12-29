40 years of service: The engineer who gave China Lake two weeks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mark Hilde, a senior software engineer at the Tactical Air Range Integration Facility, receives a 40-year length of service certificate from Rear Adm. Keith Hash, commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, alongside his wife, Catherine, and son, Davin, during a recognition ceremony at NAWCWD in China Lake, California. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)