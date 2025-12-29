Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point bid Fair Winds and Following Seas to Hospital Corpsman Third Class Kate Helmke during a ceremony held Wednesday, December 31, 2025.



Helmke served aboard the clinic from February 2024 to January 2026, providing care for nearly 3,300 patients and leading two Command Training Days while assigned to the Patient Centered Medical Home and Staff Training and Education departments.