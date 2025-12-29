Guardsmen Patrol Union Station

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia conduct a presence patrol at Union Station in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Jan. 2, 2025. The mission provides assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and local partners through visible patrols and community engagement aimed at maintaining public safety. Guardsmen support residents, commuters and visitors by helping deter crime, respond to incidents and promote a safe environment at high-traffic transportation hubs throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)