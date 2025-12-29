(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Guardsmen Patrol Union Station

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2026

    Photo by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia conduct a presence patrol at Union Station in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Jan. 2, 2025. The mission provides assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and local partners through visible patrols and community engagement aimed at maintaining public safety. Guardsmen support residents, commuters and visitors by helping deter crime, respond to incidents and promote a safe environment at high-traffic transportation hubs throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 01.02.2026
    Date Posted: 01.03.2026 13:43
    Photo ID: 9467611
    VIRIN: 260102-Z-VZ654-1002
    Resolution: 5664x3776
    Size: 5.63 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

