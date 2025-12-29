(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers patrol the streets in Washington DC

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Soldiers assigned to the South Carolina National Guard conduct presence patrols in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Jan. 2, 2026. Approximately 2,600 National Guard members support the mission by assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson)

    Date Taken: 01.02.2026
    Date Posted: 01.03.2026 13:46
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    JTF-DC
    National Guard
    DC Safe

