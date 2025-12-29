(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Sea-and-Anchor in the Arabian Sea

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Sea-and-Anchor in the Arabian Sea

    ARABIAN SEA

    12.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)

    251230-N-IE405-1027 ARABIAN SEA (Dec. 30, 2025) U.S. Navy Cmdr. R.J. DaPrato, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), right, and U.S. Navy Ensign Zachary Lozano monitor maritime traffic from the bridge wing during a sea-and-anchor evolution in the Arabian Sea. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.03.2026
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Arabian Sea
    U.S. Fifth Fleet
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    sea-and-anchor
    patrol
    CENTCOM

