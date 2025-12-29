USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Sea-and-Anchor in the Arabian Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251230-N-IE405-1027 ARABIAN SEA (Dec. 30, 2025) U.S. Navy Cmdr. R.J. DaPrato, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), right, and U.S. Navy Ensign Zachary Lozano monitor maritime traffic from the bridge wing during a sea-and-anchor evolution in the Arabian Sea. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)