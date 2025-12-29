USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Sailor Conducts Morning Colors in Manama, Bahrain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251229-N-IE405-1045 MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 29, 2025) U.S. Navy Seaman Gabriel Deltoro, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), conducts morning colors aboard the ship in Manama, Bahrain. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)