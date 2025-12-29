U.S. Army Spc. Skylin Simpson, a public affairs specialist with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard, poses for a photo at a firing range during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2026 23:41
|Photo ID:
|9467517
|VIRIN:
|260102-Z-IK914-8339
|Resolution:
|3788x3788
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Accidental enlistee, emerging storyteller sees what others miss, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Accidental enlistee, emerging storyteller sees what others miss
No keywords found.