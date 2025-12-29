Accidental enlistee, emerging storyteller sees what others miss

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Skylin Simpson, a public affairs specialist with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard, poses for a photo at a firing range during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)