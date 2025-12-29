(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    940th Air Refueling Wing Performs Flyover at Levi's Stadium

    940th Air Refueling Wing Performs Flyover at Levi's Stadium

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2025

    Photo by Lindsay Riddick 

    940th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker flyover crew from the 314th Air Refueling Squadron, pose for a group picture with a stadium photographer after performing a flyover at Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California on December 28, 2025. The 314th ARS conducted a flyover during the singing of the national anthem before a 49ers game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsay Riddick)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2025
    Location: SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, US
    TAGS

    Levi Stadium
    940th Air Refueling Wing
    314th Air Refueling Squadron
    KC-135 Stratotanker

