U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker flyover crew from the 314th Air Refueling Squadron, are recognized after performing a flyover at Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California on December 28, 2025. The 314th ARS conducted a flyover during the singing of the national anthem before a 49ers game. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Recruit Lucy Fleming)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2026 19:23
|Photo ID:
|9467461
|VIRIN:
|251228-N-OR621-1551
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 940th Air Refueling Wing Performs Flyover at Levi's Stadium, by SR Lucy Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.