    940th Air Refueling Wing Performs Flyover at Levi's Stadium

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2025

    Photo by Lindsay Riddick 

    940th Air Refueling Wing

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 314th Air Refueling Squadron from Beale Air Force Base is seen on screen flying away after performing a flyover during the singing of the national anthem before the 49ers game at Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California on December 28, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsay Riddick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.02.2026 18:10
    Photo ID: 9467453
    VIRIN: 251228-F-EH923-6010
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 940th Air Refueling Wing Performs Flyover at Levi's Stadium, by Lindsay Riddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    940th Air Refueling Wing
    314th Air Refueling Squadron
    KC-135 Stratotanker

