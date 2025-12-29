940th Air Refueling Wing Performs Flyover at Levi Stadium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 314th Air Refueling Squadron from Beale Air Force Base conducts a flyover during the singing of the national anthem before the 49ers game at Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, California on December 28, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsay Riddick)