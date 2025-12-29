NHCP welcomes first baby of 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marine Corps 1st Lt. Alex and Morgan Wisthoff, the proud parents of the first baby born at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, hold their daughter Lucy who was born at 1:22 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2026, weighed 7 lb. 13 oz., and measured 20.5 inches. Wisthoff is assigned as the executive officer for Company A, Wounded Warrior Battalion (West), aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. Shown with the Wisthoffs are Lt. j.g. Merceline Lazar, a nurse with the NHCP Mother-Infant Unit, and Lt. j.g. Noelle Saria, a nurse with the NHCP labor and delivery unit.