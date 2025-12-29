(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    First NMCP Baby of 2026

    First NMCP Baby of 2026

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2026

    Photo by William Epperson 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Aviation Electronics Technician Second Class Sierrah and Electrician's Mate, Nuclear First Class Isaiah Collins baby girl was born at 8:05 a.m. on New Years Day at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth. She weighed seven pounds three ounces. After the birth her older sister declared that "it was her baby now."

    Date Taken: 01.02.2026
    Date Posted: 01.02.2026
    Photo ID: 9467280
    VIRIN: 260102-N-AO813-1011
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 25.61 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Navy Medicine
    NMCP
    First Baby
    NMRTC Portsmouth
    2026

