Aviation Electronics Technician Second Class Sierrah and Electrician's Mate, Nuclear First Class Isaiah Collins baby girl was born at 8:05 a.m. on New Years Day at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth. She weighed seven pounds three ounces. After the birth her older sister declared that “it was her baby now.”
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2026 10:51
|Photo ID:
|9467280
|VIRIN:
|260102-N-AO813-1011
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|25.61 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First NMCP Baby of 2026, by William Epperson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.