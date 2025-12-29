Phoenix Fighter - Sgt. Samantha Dickerson

U.S. Army Sgt. Samantha Dickerson, 650th Regional Support Group intelligence analyst, poses for a Phoenix Fighter of the Week portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 23, 2025. Phoenix Fighter of the Week is a 378th AEW recognition program in which base leadership congratulates members for their hard work, excellence, and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2026 10:13
|Photo ID:
|9467214
|VIRIN:
|251223-F-GC829-1004
|Resolution:
|8166x5444
|Size:
|9.62 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
