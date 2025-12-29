(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Phoenix Fighter - Sgt. Samantha Dickerson

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Phoenix Fighter - Sgt. Samantha Dickerson

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler Moody 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Samantha Dickerson, 650th Regional Support Group intelligence analyst, poses for a Phoenix Fighter of the Week portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 23, 2025. Phoenix Fighter of the Week is a 378th AEW recognition program in which base leadership congratulates members for their hard work, excellence, and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.02.2026 10:13
    Photo ID: 9467214
    VIRIN: 251223-F-GC829-1004
    Resolution: 8166x5444
    Size: 9.62 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phoenix Fighter - Sgt. Samantha Dickerson, by SrA Tyler Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    650th RSG
    378th AEW
    PFOW
    CENTCOM
    Phoenix Fighter of the Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery