    2026 Rose Bowl flyover

    PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Bryson Sherard 

    509th Bomb Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, conducts a flyover at the end of halftime during the 112th Rose Bowl game at Pasadena, California, Jan. 1, 2026. First held in 1902, the Rose Bowl game highlights over a century of tradition. The B-2 has conducted a flyover annually since 1997 excluding a handful of exceptions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryson Sherard)

    TAGS

    Rose Bowl
    Tournament of Roses

