Gov. Pritzker Names Colonel Steven B. Rice as Assistant Adjutant General - Air of the Illinois National Guard

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has selected Illinois Air National Guard Director of Staff Colonel Steven B. Rice of Morrison, Illinois, as the next Assistant Adjutant General – Air of the Illinois National Guard.

With the selection, Colonel Rice will be promoted to Brigadier General and will serve as one of two Governor-appointed deputies to Major General Rodney Boyd, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. The other deputy is Brigadier General Lenny Williams, the Assistant Adjutant General – Army. Col. Rice will replace Maj. Gen. Dan McDonough, who will retire after more than 39 years of military service. (Courtesy photo.)