Baptism aboard LCS19

Lt. Cmdr. David A. Sensenig, command chaplain at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, baptizes Clarity Jade Phelps aboard USS St. Louis (LCS 19) during a ceremony rooted in naval tradition, Feb. 3, 2025. In keeping with maritime custom, the ship’s bell is placed beneath Clarity’s head during the baptism, symbolizing life and blessing both the child and the vessel. Clarity is the daughter of Capt. Dryden Phelps, U.S. Marine Corps, and his wife, Jane. (U.S. Navy photo by Jovi Prevot)