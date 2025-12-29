(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Baptism aboard LCS19

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Baptism aboard LCS19

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    02.03.2025

    Photo by Jovi Prevot 

    Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport

    Lt. Cmdr. David A. Sensenig, command chaplain at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, baptizes Clarity Jade Phelps aboard USS St. Louis (LCS 19) during a ceremony rooted in naval tradition, Feb. 3, 2025. In keeping with maritime custom, the ship’s bell is placed beneath Clarity’s head during the baptism, symbolizing life and blessing both the child and the vessel. Clarity is the daughter of Capt. Dryden Phelps, U.S. Marine Corps, and his wife, Jane. (U.S. Navy photo by Jovi Prevot)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 13:10
    Photo ID: 9465662
    VIRIN: 250203-N-IX958-2001
    Resolution: 4204x3003
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baptism aboard LCS19, by Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery