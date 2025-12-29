(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Squat

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Squat

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Paul Won 

    75th Ranger Regiment

    A U.S. Army Ranger assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, prepares to squat in the Human Performance Training Center, on Dec. 30, 2025, Fort Benning, Georgia. Physical training maximizes readiness by optimizing human performance and reducing injury. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Paul Won)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 09:34
    Photo ID: 9465314
    VIRIN: 251230-A-YP145-1004
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 6.94 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Squat, by SGT Paul Won, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    75th Ranger Regiment
    HPTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery