Air Force metal tech forges America's lethal edge

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kendrick Johnson, 3rd Maintenance Squadron Fabrication Flight aircraft metals technology journeyman, poses for a portrait on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 30, 2025. Aircraft metal technology specialists are responsible for inspecting and repairing both support equipment and aircraft. On JBER, they are entrusted with ensuring F-22 Raptors and C-17 Globemasters III function safely and effectively. Their contributions are vital to maintaining air superiority and lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy)