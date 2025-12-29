(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force metal tech forges America's lethal edge

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kendrick Johnson, 3rd Maintenance Squadron Fabrication Flight aircraft metals technology journeyman, poses for a portrait on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 30, 2025. Aircraft metal technology specialists are responsible for inspecting and repairing both support equipment and aircraft. On JBER, they are entrusted with ensuring F-22 Raptors and C-17 Globemasters III function safely and effectively. Their contributions are vital to maintaining air superiority and lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy)

    This work, Air Force metal tech forges America's lethal edge, by A1C Theodore Gowdy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBER
    3rd Wing
    Lethality
    3MXS
    C-17
    Metal
    F-22

