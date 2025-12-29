USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) 8010 Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), with support from Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services, Maintenance Center and Surface Group, conduct an 8010 validation exercise in preparation for an upcoming maintenance period, Nov. 21, 2025. The exercise evaluates the ship’s ability to respond to a fire in an industrial environment and assesses the ship’s emergency teams, firefighting capabilities, and the crew’s ability to integrate with external fire teams. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad M. Butler)