    USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) 8010 Drill

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Chad Butler  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East

    Sailors assigned to the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), with support from Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services, Maintenance Center and Surface Group, conduct an 8010 validation exercise in preparation for an upcoming maintenance period, Nov. 21, 2025. The exercise evaluates the ship's ability to respond to a fire in an industrial environment and assesses the ship's emergency teams, firefighting capabilities, and the crew's ability to integrate with external fire teams. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad M. Butler)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025
    VIRIN: 251121-N-KT595-1001
    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) 8010 Drill, by CPO Chad Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44)

