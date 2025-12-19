(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Arsenal Commander Reflects on Service, Sacrifice at 9/11 Memorial Event

    PINE BLUFF, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Hugh Morgan 

    Pine Bluff Arsenal

    Flanked by the American and Arkansas flag, Pine Bluff Arsenal Commander Col. Matthew C. Mason speaks during the City of Pine Bluff’s 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony Sept. 11. The event was held on the plaza at the city’s Civic Center, and was attended by city officials, Arsenal leadership, police and fire department personnel, first responders, students and area citizens.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 10:35
    Photo ID: 9462486
    VIRIN: 110411-A-JA874-2185
    Resolution: 988x1396
    Size: 877.72 KB
    Location: PINE BLUFF, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arsenal Commander Reflects on Service, Sacrifice at 9/11 Memorial Event, by Hugh Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

