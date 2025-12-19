Arsenal Commander Reflects on Service, Sacrifice at 9/11 memorial event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Flanked by the American and Arkansas flag, Pine Bluff Arsenal Commander Col. Matthew C. Mason speaks during the City of Pine Bluff’s 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony Sept. 11. The event was held on the plaza at the city’s Civic Center, and was attended by city officials, Arsenal leadership, police and fire department personnel, first responders, students and area citizens.