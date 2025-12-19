(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Adam Ziembicki

    Issued by:
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Adam Ziembicki

    POLAND

    12.24.2025

    Photo by Lt. Col. William Wratee 

    7th Mission Support Command

    A family photograph from Poland represents the legacy behind Maj. Eveleen Soroko’s service. Promoted to major in Poznań, Poland, on Nov. 20, 2025, Soroko honored generations of resilience, sacrifice, and military tradition tied to her family’s homeland.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.24.2025 12:04
    Photo ID: 9459973
    VIRIN: 251224-A-NV630-2607
    Resolution: 1143x1600
    Size: 539.73 KB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adam Ziembicki, by LTC William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Volhynia to Poznań: Army Officer’s Promotion Honors a Family Legacy Forged Across Generations

    Maj. Eveleen Soroko

