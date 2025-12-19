(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bravo Company 2-23IN Execute Combined Arms Live Fire Training.

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Bravo Company 2-23IN Execute Combined Arms Live Fire Training.

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Fabrice Bodjona 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    A soldier assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, directs movement during a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, December 18, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 02:49
    Photo ID: 9458415
    VIRIN: 251217-A-IJ924-3335
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 18.48 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company 2-23IN Execute Combined Arms Live Fire Training., by SGT Fabrice Bodjona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4ID, 1SBCT, 2-23, CALFEX, 2ID,

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery