    Operation Hawkeye Strike: CENTCOM Responds with Force to ISIS Attack [Image 3 of 3]

    Operation Hawkeye Strike: CENTCOM Responds with Force to ISIS Attack

    SYRIA

    12.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson 

    130th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 20, 2025) Task Force Thunder, 130th Field Artillery Brigade, U.S. Army Central’s Force Field Artillery Headquarters, calls and conducts fire missions during U.S. Central Command’s Operation Hawkeye Strike in Syria, Dec. 20, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 22:50
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Hawkeye Strike: CENTCOM Responds with Force to ISIS Attack [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawkeye
    field artillery
    CENTCOM
    HIMARS
    HawkeyeStrike

