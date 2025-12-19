Operation Hawkeye Strike: CENTCOM Responds with Force to ISIS Attack

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 20, 2025) Task Force Thunder, 130th Field Artillery Brigade, U.S. Army Central’s Force Field Artillery Headquarters, calls and conducts fire missions during U.S. Central Command’s Operation Hawkeye Strike in Syria, Dec. 20, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson)
