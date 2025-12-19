Red River Army Depot celebrates Army 250

Red River Army Depot proudly hosts a special celebration on June 12 at the Leadership Center, welcoming all depot team members and community leaders. The festivities begin with a Birthday 5K at 10 a.m., followed by a cake‑cutting ceremony at 12 p.m., lunch, and a photo booth to capture the moment. Join us as we honor 250 years of Army history, heritage, and service.
