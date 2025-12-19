(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Red River Army Depot celebrates Army 250

    TEXARKANA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Adrienne Brown 

    Red River Army Depot

    Red River Army Depot proudly hosts a special celebration on June 12 at the Leadership Center, welcoming all depot team members and community leaders. The festivities begin with a Birthday 5K at 10 a.m., followed by a cake‑cutting ceremony at 12 p.m., lunch, and a photo booth to capture the moment. Join us as we honor 250 years of Army history, heritage, and service.

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 15:12
    Photo ID: 9457851
    VIRIN: 250529-O-EU550-2460
    Resolution: 2625x3375
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US
    Red River Army Depot
    Army 250

