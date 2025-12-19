Shape Your Future at Red River with SkillBridge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SkillBridge gives transitioning service members the opportunity to gain hands‑on civilian work experience during their final 180 days of service. At Red River Army Depot, participants step into real‑world roles through industry‑focused training, apprenticeships, and internships that build the skills employers need. Our team specializes in rebuilding a wide range of vehicle systems and components for our Armed Forces and allies. Whether you’re an engineer, mechanic, or skilled technician, RRAD offers diverse career paths tailored to your expertise and experience.