    Shape Your Future at Red River with SkillBridge

    Shape Your Future at Red River with SkillBridge

    TEXARKANA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2025

    Photo by Adrienne Brown 

    Red River Army Depot

    SkillBridge gives transitioning service members the opportunity to gain hands‑on civilian work experience during their final 180 days of service. At Red River Army Depot, participants step into real‑world roles through industry‑focused training, apprenticeships, and internships that build the skills employers need. Our team specializes in rebuilding a wide range of vehicle systems and components for our Armed Forces and allies. Whether you’re an engineer, mechanic, or skilled technician, RRAD offers diverse career paths tailored to your expertise and experience.

    Red River Army Depot
    SkillBridge
    Army Materiel Command (AMC)
    Tank-automotive & Armaments Command

