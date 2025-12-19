Red River Army Depot claims Voluntary Protection Program Star Site

Red River Army Depot leads the way in safety excellence as the depot has been recertified as an Occupational Safety and Health Administration Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Star site. RRAD stands as the first U.S. Army TACOM site to earn this prestigious designation. This achievement showcases the depot's ongoing commitment to workplace safety and dedication to exceeding OSHA standards. At RRAD, safety isn’t just a requirement, it’s the culture. From leadership to the shop floor, every team member actively contributes to a secure, efficient environment.
