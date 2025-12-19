This graphic is designed to wish the audience a Happy New Year on behalf of Marine Barracks Washington on Dec. 22, 2025. The "Oldest Post of the Corps" extends its gratitude to all Marines, Sailors, civilians, and their families, and supporters as they celebrate the new year. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic illustration by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 13:48
|Photo ID:
|9457510
|VIRIN:
|251222-M-IW482-1002
|Resolution:
|5393x3595
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Barracks Washington Celebrates the New Year, by Cpl Christopher Prelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.