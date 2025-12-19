Marine Barracks Washington Celebrates the New Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This graphic is designed to wish the audience a Happy New Year on behalf of Marine Barracks Washington on Dec. 22, 2025. The "Oldest Post of the Corps" extends its gratitude to all Marines, Sailors, civilians, and their families, and supporters as they celebrate the new year. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic illustration by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)