(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Barracks Washington Celebrates the New Year

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marine Barracks Washington Celebrates the New Year

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Christopher Prelle 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    This graphic is designed to wish the audience a Happy New Year on behalf of Marine Barracks Washington on Dec. 22, 2025. The "Oldest Post of the Corps" extends its gratitude to all Marines, Sailors, civilians, and their families, and supporters as they celebrate the new year. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic illustration by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 13:48
    Photo ID: 9457510
    VIRIN: 251222-M-IW482-1002
    Resolution: 5393x3595
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Barracks Washington Celebrates the New Year, by Cpl Christopher Prelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MBW, 8th & I, Marine Barracks Washington, Oldest Post of the Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery