(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMRTC Camp Lejeune graduates first class from Emergency Medicine Physician Assistant Fellowship Program

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMRTC Camp Lejeune graduates first class from Emergency Medicine Physician Assistant Fellowship Program

    CAMP LEJEUNE, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Navy Medicine Lt. Ryan Martzall participates in simulated emergency medicine training at the Healthcare Simulation and Bioskills Center at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on Dec. 10, 2025. Oliver graduated as an emergency medicine physician on Dec. 19 from the inaugural year for the Emergency Medicine Physician Assistant Fellowship at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 11:49
    Photo ID: 9457190
    VIRIN: 251210-N-N1517-1002
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC Camp Lejeune graduates first class from Emergency Medicine Physician Assistant Fellowship Program, by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NMRTC Camp Lejeune graduates first class from Emergency Medicine Physician Assistant Fellowship Program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    physician assistant
    navy medicine
    emergency medicine
    military medicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery