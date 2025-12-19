NY Air Guard's Eastern Air Defense Sector Supports NORAD's annual Santa Tracking Operation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New York Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome, New York prepare for their Santa Tracking on Christmas Eve as part of their North American Aerospace Defense Command mission on Dec. 19, 2025. Families can go to NORAD's "NORAD Tracks Santa" website to find out where Santa is on Christmas Eve.( U.S. Air Force Photo by Tim Jones)