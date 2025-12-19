(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NY Air Guard's Eastern Air Defense Sector Supports NORAD's annual Santa Tracking Operation

    NY Air Guard's Eastern Air Defense Sector Supports NORAD's annual Santa Tracking Operation

    ROME, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Timothy Jones 

    New York National Guard

    New York Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome, New York prepare for their Santa Tracking on Christmas Eve as part of their North American Aerospace Defense Command mission on Dec. 19, 2025. Families can go to NORAD's "NORAD Tracks Santa" website to find out where Santa is on Christmas Eve.( U.S. Air Force Photo by Tim Jones)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 12:06
    Photo ID: 9457168
    VIRIN: 251219-F-VR983-4740
    Resolution: 1407x1357
    Size: 350.03 KB
    Location: ROME, NEW YORK, US
    This work, NY Air Guard's Eastern Air Defense Sector Supports NORAD's annual Santa Tracking Operation, by Timothy Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New York

    Christmas
    NORAD
    Eastern Air Defense Sector
    NYNG
    Santa Tracking

