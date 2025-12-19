(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Col. John Dayton assumes leadership of the AFLCMC’s ISR & SOF Directorate

    Col. John Dayton assumes leadership of the AFLCMC’s ISR &amp; SOF Directorate

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Photo by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Col. John “Moose” Dayton assumed leadership of Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Special Operations Forces (ISR & SOF) Directorate during a ceremony on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 19, 2025. AFLCMC’s commander, Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton, presided over the ceremony. William Bailey, who is performing the duties of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics (SAF/AQ), provided remarks virtually from his office in the Pentagon.

    (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 10:28
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OHIO, US
    USAF
    AFMC
    AFLCMC
    ISR & SOF
    promotion

