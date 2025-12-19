Col. John Dayton assumes leadership of the AFLCMC’s ISR & SOF Directorate

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. John “Moose” Dayton assumed leadership of Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Special Operations Forces (ISR & SOF) Directorate during a ceremony on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 19, 2025. AFLCMC’s commander, Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton, presided over the ceremony. William Bailey, who is performing the duties of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics (SAF/AQ), provided remarks virtually from his office in the Pentagon.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi)