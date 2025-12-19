251203-F-ZR831-1006

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Melissa Doublin 

    14th Flying Training Wing

    Col. James J. Blech, 14th Flying Training Wing commander, and Col. Francisco Catala, 14th Medical Group commander, sign support agreements for the 14th MDG’s transition to the Air Force Medical Command at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss., Dec. 3, 2025. The AFMED is a newly established organization designed to provide focused medical support and advocacy for Air Force and Space Force priorities, streamlining healthcare delivery across the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Melissa Doublin)

    AETC
    14th Flying Training Wing
    14th Medical Group
    Air Force Medical Command

