251203-F-ZR831-1006

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. James J. Blech, 14th Flying Training Wing commander, and Col. Francisco Catala, 14th Medical Group commander, sign support agreements for the 14th MDG’s transition to the Air Force Medical Command at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss., Dec. 3, 2025. The AFMED is a newly established organization designed to provide focused medical support and advocacy for Air Force and Space Force priorities, streamlining healthcare delivery across the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Melissa Doublin)