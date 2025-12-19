(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Phoenix Fighter - Staff Sgt. Brandon Farr

    Phoenix Fighter - Staff Sgt. Brandon Farr

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler Moody 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Farr, 555th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron inspection section craftsman, poses for a Phoenix Fighter of the Week portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 19, 2025. Phoenix Fighter of the Week is a 378th AEW recognition program in which base leadership congratulates members for their hard work, excellence, and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)

    AFCENT
    Ninth Air Force
    378th AEW
    PFOW
    CENTCOM
    555th EFGS

