18th U.S.-Japan Annual Joint Drill

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 18, 2025) — U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka director, Capt. Torrin Velazquez and Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Capt. Jonathan Hopkins, meet with City of Yokosuka Mayor Katsuaki Kamiji during an annual U.S.–Japan Joint Drill. The drill, led by Commander, Submarine Group Seven, simulates a medical emergency aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73). Now in its 18th iteration, this U.S.-Japan Joint Drill demonstrates the integral coordination and cooperation between the U.S. Navy, Government of Japan, and city of Yokosuka that further supports the alliance between the two nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)