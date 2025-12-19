(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th U.S.-Japan Annual Joint Drill

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 18, 2025) — U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka director, Capt. Torrin Velazquez and Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Capt. Jonathan Hopkins, meet with City of Yokosuka Mayor Katsuaki Kamiji during an annual U.S.–Japan Joint Drill. The drill, led by Commander, Submarine Group Seven, simulates a medical emergency aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73). Now in its 18th iteration, this U.S.-Japan Joint Drill demonstrates the integral coordination and cooperation between the U.S. Navy, Government of Japan, and city of Yokosuka that further supports the alliance between the two nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 01:58
    Photo ID: 9456768
    VIRIN: 251218-N-WC492-1078
    Resolution: 1920x1314
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th U.S.-Japan Annual Joint Drill, by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S.-Japan, Joint drill, USNHY, medical, USS George Washington, Submarine Group 7

