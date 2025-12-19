Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswains’ Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Daisy Rodriguez poses for a photo on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Dec. 17, 2025. USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), flagship of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7rd Fleet area of operations. Units assigned to 7th Fleet conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance peace through strength. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Valerie Morrison)