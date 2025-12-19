Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Honolulu members stand next to a utility vehicle on Coast Guard Base Honolulu in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 15, 2025. ANT Honolulu members focus on all fixed navigational aids, servicing the aids to maintain maritime commerce in the Hawaiian Islands. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)