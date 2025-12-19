Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jack Guynn, Colorado National Guard Airman and Family Readiness manager, poses for a photo at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 4, 2025. As the Airman and Family Readiness Center manager Guynn is responsible for ensuring program regulations are met, guaranteeing commanders, military points of contact, and key volunteers understand and promote their vision for family readiness and investigating and researching community resources that further assist and promote our members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mira Roman)