(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Colorado National Guard Airman and Family Readiness manager poses for a photo

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Colorado National Guard Airman and Family Readiness manager poses for a photo

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mira Roman 

    140th Wing

    Jack Guynn, Colorado National Guard Airman and Family Readiness manager, poses for a photo at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 4, 2025. As the Airman and Family Readiness Center manager Guynn is responsible for ensuring program regulations are met, guaranteeing commanders, military points of contact, and key volunteers understand and promote their vision for family readiness and investigating and researching community resources that further assist and promote our members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mira Roman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 16:57
    Photo ID: 9455285
    VIRIN: 251204-Z-EN926-8257
    Resolution: 7640x5093
    Size: 9.39 MB
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colorado National Guard Airman and Family Readiness manager poses for a photo, by SSgt Mira Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Resource Center
    Airman & Family Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery