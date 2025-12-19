Jack Guynn, Colorado National Guard Airman and Family Readiness manager, poses for a photo at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 4, 2025. As the Airman and Family Readiness Center manager Guynn is responsible for ensuring program regulations are met, guaranteeing commanders, military points of contact, and key volunteers understand and promote their vision for family readiness and investigating and researching community resources that further assist and promote our members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mira Roman)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 16:57
|Photo ID:
|9455285
|VIRIN:
|251204-Z-EN926-8257
|Resolution:
|7640x5093
|Size:
|9.39 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Colorado National Guard Airman and Family Readiness manager poses for a photo, by SSgt Mira Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
