Please save the date for the Department of War Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP) Summit, the Department’s flagship forum for strengthening small business participation across the defense industrial base. The DoW MPP Summit convenes small businesses, experienced prime contractors, and government and industry leaders to foster high-value partnerships and advance mission-critical capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 13:26
|Photo ID:
|9454545
|VIRIN:
|251219-O-GO102-6235
|Resolution:
|1838x1013
|Size:
|178.5 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DoW Mentor-Protege Program Summit, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.