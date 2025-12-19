(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DoW Mentor-Protege Program Summit

    DoW Mentor-Protege Program Summit

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Department of Defense Office of Small Business Programs

    Please save the date for the Department of War Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP) Summit, the Department's flagship forum for strengthening small business participation across the defense industrial base. The DoW MPP Summit convenes small businesses, experienced prime contractors, and government and industry leaders to foster high-value partnerships and advance mission-critical capabilities.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 13:26
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
