(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CENTCOM Families and Troops Receive Holiday Care Packages

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CENTCOM Families and Troops Receive Holiday Care Packages

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Spc. Britton Spencer 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    UNDISCLOSED LOCATION (Dec. 11, 2025) A care package is opened by a U.S. Army Soldier forward deployed to the Middle East, Dec. 11. CENTCOM facilitated the distribution of more 4,000 care packages directly to service members operating from various locations, including Jordan, Syria, and Iraq. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 09:10
    Photo ID: 9453675
    VIRIN: 251211-A-NC804-1029
    Resolution: 5148x4480
    Size: 10.19 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CENTCOM Families and Troops Receive Holiday Care Packages, by SPC Britton Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CENTCOM Families and Troops Receive Holiday Care Packages

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery