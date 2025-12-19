CENTCOM Families and Troops Receive Holiday Care Packages

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION (Dec. 11, 2025) A care package is opened by a U.S. Army Soldier forward deployed to the Middle East, Dec. 11. CENTCOM facilitated the distribution of more 4,000 care packages directly to service members operating from various locations, including Jordan, Syria, and Iraq. (Courtesy Photo)