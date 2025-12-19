(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CENTCOM Families and Troops Receive Holiday Care Packages

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CENTCOM Families and Troops Receive Holiday Care Packages

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    TAMPA, Fla. - Volunteers from U.S. Central Command distributed spouse care packages and Battalion Buddy Bears during Operation Gratitude, at MacDill Air Force Base, Dec. 18,2025. The event provided holiday care packages to military spouses and children of deployed service members, fostering a sense of community and support during the holiday season. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs photo by Tom Gagnier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 09:10
    Photo ID: 9453668
    VIRIN: 251218-D-VG905-1016
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CENTCOM Families and Troops Receive Holiday Care Packages, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CENTCOM Families and Troops Receive Holiday Care Packages

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery