CENTCOM Families and Troops Receive Holiday Care Packages

TAMPA, Fla. - Volunteers from U.S. Central Command distributed spouse care packages and Battalion Buddy Bears during Operation Gratitude, at MacDill Air Force Base, Dec. 18,2025. The event provided holiday care packages to military spouses and children of deployed service members, fostering a sense of community and support during the holiday season. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs photo by Tom Gagnier)
