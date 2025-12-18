(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JMTG-U Troopers Recognized for Exceptional Mission Support in Germany

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.18.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Tam Le 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Morgan, the senior enlisted leader for Security Assistance Group Ukraine, poses for a photo with Col. Donny Hebel, Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Haynes, and Soldiers assigned to Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 19, 2025. The Soldiers were coined by CSM Morgan for their outstanding performance and contributions to the mission. JMTG-U provides training and advisory support to strengthen operational effectiveness and advance the long-term development of partner forces through innovation and readiness.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 05:41
    Photo ID: 9453423
    VIRIN: 251218-A-WG460-4876
    Resolution: 7381x5147
    Size: 6.39 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMTG-U Troopers Recognized for Exceptional Mission Support in Germany, by 1LT Tam Le, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    SAGU
    Tennessee National Guard

