JMTG-U Troopers Recognized for Exceptional Mission Support in Germany

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Morgan, the senior enlisted leader for Security Assistance Group Ukraine, poses for a photo with Col. Donny Hebel, Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Haynes, and Soldiers assigned to Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 19, 2025. The Soldiers were coined by CSM Morgan for their outstanding performance and contributions to the mission. JMTG-U provides training and advisory support to strengthen operational effectiveness and advance the long-term development of partner forces through innovation and readiness.